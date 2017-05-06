Police: Driver killed after head-on crash near Hillsboro

The driver of an SUV was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision with a cement truck, according to Hillsboro police.

The crashed happened just after 7 a.m. on SH 22 just outside of the Hillsboro city limits going west.

Police said the driver of the cement truck was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest in Waco. The driver of the SUV did not make it.

SH 22 will be shut down for several hours while authorities investigate. They urge drivers to find an alternate route.

