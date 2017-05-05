Waco's first Pup Crawl brings dogs and owners to downtown

Dogs big and small took over downtown Waco Friday evening for a first-time event.

The Pup Crawl was added to May's First Friday, an event that draws people to downtown Waco. About 25 downtown Waco businesses come together every month to extend hours, offer deals, and hold events.

Dogs and their owners could walk the event to check out vendors and eat treats.

"There's not a lot of green space," said Carina Yebra, director of First Friday Waco. "We'd love to see a dog park. Just some more green space around towards the center of downtown."

The organization plans to hold another Pup Crawl, but have not set a date.

