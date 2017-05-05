UMHB men's tennis falls to U.T. Tyler in ASC Tournament Semifina - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB men's tennis falls to U.T. Tyler in ASC Tournament Semifinals

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team grabbed the lead after doubles but could not overcome U.T. Tyler’s home court advantage in singles as the Cru fell to the Patriots 5-2 in the Semifinals of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Friday in Tyler. The loss ends UMHB’s season with a 10-5 record.

U.T. Tyler took a 1-0 lead with an 8-6 victory at #3 doubles. Scott Wilding and Brendan Thompson rallied for a 9-7 win at #1 doubles for the Cru to tie the match and Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner battled for a 9-8 win at #2 doubles to give UMHB a 2-1 lead going into singles play. The Patriots tied the match with a win at #6 singles and took the lead with a victory at #1 singles. A win at #4 singles put U.T. Tyler on the verge of winning and the Patriots claimed the match by taking #3 singles for the deciding point. Thompson was up a set and leading in the second set at #2 singles for the Cru when the match was decided and Riner was leading in the second set at #5 singles.

The loss also closes out Wilding’s career at UMHB as the lone Cru senior. Wilding finishes as one of the most decorated players in UMHB men’s tennis history and was ranked #22 in the West Region in singles going into the ASC Tournament.

U.T. Tyler improves to 18-6 on the season with the victory. The 23rd-ranked Patriots will take on U.T. Dallas in the ASC Championship match at 11:00 AM on Saturday. The Comets advanced with a 5-2 victory over Hardin-Simmons University. The ASC Tournament champion also claims the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships.

