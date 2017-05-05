Mission Waco collecting school supply donations

With the school year coming to an end, one Waco organization is already looking ahead to the next school year.

Mission Waco is collecting donations for their Back to School BackPack Project.

The project has been going on for several years.

Martie Sauter, co-chair of the Mission Waco School Supply, said last year they gave nearly 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to students in Waco.

This year they are expecting the same, if not more.

"I think everyone in our community wants kids to have a good start in school and certainly having their supplies and what they need," Sauter said.

They are looking for donations of backpacks, pens, pencils, paper, hand sanitizer and folders. A normal bag of school supplies costs somewhere between $40-$50, according to Sauter. Mission Waco will collect the supplies and put them into backpacks to sell to families for $5.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help sell the bags in August.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, contact Mission Waco here or call (254) 753-4900.

