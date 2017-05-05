50-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist killed in Georgetown was from Hewitt, according to police.

Georgetown Police Department said that Johnie Ray Franklin, 50, was driving a motorcycle on southbound SH-130 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a high rate of speed when traffic slowed and Franklin was unable to stop.

Franklin struck the back of one vehicle and was thrown into a second one.

Franklin sustained major trauma and was pronounced dead at Seton Hospital in Williamson County.

