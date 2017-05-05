Home left uninhabitable after morning fire

A home was left uninhabitable after a morning fire in Temple.

The home was on the 700 block of N. 6th Street. A call came in about a structure fire at 11:58 a.m.

The fire originated near the rear portion of the home. The fire was contained to the room it had originated from.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The home was not a total loss but is currently uninhabitable, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.