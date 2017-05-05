Police: Victim in critical condition after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Victim in critical condition after shooting in Killeen

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police said that a victim is in critical condition after a shooting at 1200 block of S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

Police said the victim was found behind the 7-Eleven on Friday. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still being investigated, and police said they do not have any suspects at this time.

