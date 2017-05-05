Missing 76-year-old woman found thanks to Facebook post

Bryan Police said a silver alert has been cancelled for 76-year-old Gloria Smith. Police said she was found safe by a Sonic employee in College Station who saw that she was missing on Facebook.

Before she was found, she was last seen by a family member at a home in the 1300 block of Barak Ln.

Police said a witness said they saw someone matching her description near Sul Ross in Broadmoore around 6:30 a.m.

Police added that Smith is known to get confused at times.

