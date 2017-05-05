Crash on I-35 slows traffic through Temple

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
