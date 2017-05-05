Crash on I-35 slows traffic through Temple

Expect delays if you plan to travel on I-35 through Temple.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a vehicle hit a crash cushion just before 8 a.m. Friday near Central Ave and Adams Ave on I-35 S.

Traffic was backed from south of Nugent to North Loop 363 at last check.

It's expected to take one or two hours to clear the scene.

Tx DOT suggests exiting at Loop 363 (exit 304) then getting back onto I-35 at exit 298 to avoid delays.

