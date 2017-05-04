Here's what to do in CTX this weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do in Central Texas this weekend? Here's a few ideas: 

FRIDAY 

First Friday - Pup Crawl 
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
800 Austin Avenue

Brazos Nights - Cinco de Mayo 
Downtown Waco 
7 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. 

RENT
Waco Civic Theatre
7:30 p.m. 

Pro Rodeo
Open Range Cowboy Church - Whitney, TX
7:30 p.m. 

The Color Dash 
604 E. Avenue F - Lampasas
4:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Temple's Cinco de Mayo Festival
Downtown Temple
May 6 - 7 

Kid Zoobilee
Cameron Park Zoo 
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

Relay for Life of Central Bell County 
Bell County Expo Center
4 p.m (Saturday) - 4 a.m (Sunday)

18th Annual Backyard Music Roundup
Copperas Cove City Park 
9 a.m. 

4th Annual 7 Mile Mudbug Cook-Off
Roy A Lueck
12 p.m. 

SUNDAY

Free Comic Book Day 
Bankston's Comics-Sportscards
10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

Tacos del Gordo takes over Alpha Omega
Alpha Omega
5 p.m. 

