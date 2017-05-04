Here's what to do in CTX this weekend

Looking for something to do in Central Texas this weekend? Here's a few ideas:

FRIDAY

First Friday - Pup Crawl

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

800 Austin Avenue

Brazos Nights - Cinco de Mayo

Downtown Waco

7 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

RENT

Waco Civic Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Pro Rodeo

Open Range Cowboy Church - Whitney, TX

7:30 p.m.

The Color Dash

604 E. Avenue F - Lampasas

4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Temple's Cinco de Mayo Festival

Downtown Temple

May 6 - 7

Kid Zoobilee

Cameron Park Zoo

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Relay for Life of Central Bell County

Bell County Expo Center

4 p.m (Saturday) - 4 a.m (Sunday)

18th Annual Backyard Music Roundup

Copperas Cove City Park

9 a.m.

4th Annual 7 Mile Mudbug Cook-Off

Roy A Lueck

12 p.m.

SUNDAY

Free Comic Book Day

Bankston's Comics-Sportscards

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tacos del Gordo takes over Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega

5 p.m.

