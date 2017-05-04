'Moving balls of light' expected to be seen tonight on Fort Hood - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Moving balls of light' expected to be seen tonight on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, TX

If you see lights in the sky tonight near Fort Hood, don't be alarmed. 

Marine C-130 crew members are dropping battlefield illumination flares over the training range in Fort Hood. The flares are being dropped between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 

The flares are a part of training for flight-crew for the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron. The flares are visible for miles and look like moving balls of lights. 

