'Moving balls of light' expected to be seen tonight on Fort Hood

If you see lights in the sky tonight near Fort Hood, don't be alarmed.

Marine C-130 crew members are dropping battlefield illumination flares over the training range in Fort Hood. The flares are being dropped between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The flares are a part of training for flight-crew for the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron. The flares are visible for miles and look like moving balls of lights.

