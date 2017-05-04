UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

(Source: UMHB) (Source: UMHB)

The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings.

The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTourneau took #1 doubles 8-5 before Cole Weiss and Jace Mahan paired for an 8-4 victory at #3 doubles to give the Cru a 2-1 lead going into singles play. Scott Wilding’s 6-1, 6-0 win at #1 singles made it 3-1 UMHB and Riner followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win at #5 singles. Dunmore closed it out with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at #4 singles. The Cru was also up a set at #2 and #6 singles when the match ended.

The Cru improves to 10-4 with the victory and advances to play the U.T. Tyler/Concordia Texas winner in the ASC Semifinals at 10:30 AM on Friday. The loss ends the Yellowjackets season at 6-12. Hardin-Simmons and U.T. Dallas will face off in the other semifinal at 2:00 PM. The ASC Championship Match will be played at 11:00 AM on Saturday and the tournament champion clinches the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships.

