Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday.

Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor.

Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim medalist honors on April 23 at the 2017 Big 12 Championship. Kim’s final round of 4-under 68 tied the best Big 12 Championship round in program history and helped her overcome a three-stroke deficit entering the day. Kim’s 54-hole total of 2-under 214 was three strokes better than anyone else in the 45-player field.

The Plano, Texas, native added two more top-15 finishes in April. She tied for eighth place in an 81-player field at the Ping/ASU Invitational and tied for 11th place in a 96-player field at the Bryan National Collegiate. She shot 4-under over nine rounds during the month, combining for a 71.56 stroke average and five rounds at par or better.

Kim also joined Lee on the 2017 All-Big 12 Team, making her a two-time all-conference pick (2015, 2017). She sat out the majority of the 2016 season as a medical redshirt after surgery to remove a benign tumor.

Baylor earned the No. 5 seed at the NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional, which runs Monday through Wednesday at University of Georgia Golf Course. The Lady Bears will make the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in six years under Jay Goble, and BU will aim to reach the NCAA Championships for a third time since 2012.