Baylor Men’s Golf Earns 20th Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

The No. 9-ranked Baylor men's golf team is the No. 2 seed at the Stanford (Calif.) Regional of the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. The bracket was revealed Thursday during the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show on Golf Channel.

Baylor earned its 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, extending one of the nation's longest active streaks. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is hosted by Stanford University and runs May 15-17 at Stanford Golf Course, which is one of six regional sites. Additional regionals are in Baton Rouge, La., College Grove, Tenn., West Lafayette, Ind., Austin, Texas and Sammamish, Wash.

Host Stanford is the No. 1 seed at the regional. BU is No. 2, followed by No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Georgia Tech, No. 5 Pepperdine, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 7 North Florida, No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Houston, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 11 UC Santa Barbara, No. 12 Sacramento State and No. 13 South Dakota State. The one through six seeds are all among Golfstat’s top 35 nationally, and 11 teams in the regional are ranked among the top 70.

The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will move on to the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will be played May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

BU has competed against six of its 12 Stanford Regional opponents during the 2016-17 season, and the Bears have a combined 8-3 head-to-head record against those teams – Oklahoma (0-2), Georgia Tech (1-0), Pepperdine (1-0), North Carolina (1-1), Houston (4-0) and Ohio State (1-0).

Baylor is one of eight Big 12 Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament bid, including Oklahoma State (No. 1, Austin) Texas Tech (No. 2, College Grove), Oklahoma (No. 3, Stanford), Texas (No. 3, Austin), Kansas (No. 7, Austin), Iowa State (No. 9, Austin) and TCU (No. 10, College Grove).

Head coach Mike McGraw has led Baylor to NCAA Regionals in each of his three seasons leading the program. The Bears advanced to the 2016 NCAA Championships by tying for fourth place at the NCAA Kohler Regional a season ago, earning the sixth NCAA Championships berth in program history and first since 2010.

For live scoring information throughout the tournament, visit www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter and Facebook for updates throughout the season.

NCAA Stanford Regional Seeds (Golfstat ranking)

1. Stanford (4)

2. Baylor (9)

3. Oklahoma (15)

4. Georgia Tech (21)

5. Pepperdine (27)

6. North Carolina (33)

7. North Florida (41)

8. BYU (45)

9. Houston (51)

10. Ohio State (58)

11. UC Santa Barbara (66)

12. Sacramento State (107)

13. South Dakota State (196)