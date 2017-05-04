Baylor Softball Earns Six Academic All-Big 12 Selections - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Softball Earns Six Academic All-Big 12 Selections

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor softball landed six student-athletes on the 56-member Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team, including five first team honorees, announced Thursday by the conference office.

All four seniors were selected to the academic honors, with Riley Browder, Lindsey Cargill, and Ari Hawkins named to the first team and Kelsee Selman earning second team.

Shelby Friudenberg and Kyla Walker were also selected as first team honorees.

Baylor has placed at least six selections to the conference’s academic honors for 10-straight seasons and five or more for the 15th consecutive year.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

