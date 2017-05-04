Baylor Softball’s Cargill Named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Baylor softball’s Lindsey Cargill was named to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Softball Team for District 7, announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.

Recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom, the All-District selections make it four-straight years for the Lady Bears with at least one selection.

Players are selected by CoSIDA members, and to be considered, players must accumulate a GPA between 3.30-4.00 with at least a sophomore athletic standing, while being a starter or key reserve for their respective team.

The selection marks the 29th time a Lady Bear has earned a CoSIDA All-District nod, becoming the 18th different player to do so.

Cargill, a senior graduate student in Sports Pedagogy, carries a 3.77 GPA, coinciding with far and away the best season of her career, rounding out to be one of the most productive offensive seasons in program history.

The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. District 7 covers Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Texas.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.