Baylor Softball’s Cargill Named CoSIDA Academic All-District - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Softball’s Cargill Named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Baylor softball’s Lindsey Cargill was named to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Softball Team for District 7, announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.

Recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom, the All-District selections make it four-straight years for the Lady Bears with at least one selection.

Players are selected by CoSIDA members, and to be considered, players must accumulate a GPA between 3.30-4.00 with at least a sophomore athletic standing, while being a starter or key reserve for their respective team.

The selection marks the 29th time a Lady Bear has earned a CoSIDA All-District nod, becoming the 18th different player to do so.

Cargill, a senior graduate student in Sports Pedagogy, carries a 3.77 GPA, coinciding with far and away the best season of her career, rounding out to be one of the most productive offensive seasons in program history.

The Academic All-District teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. District 7 covers Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Texas.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

  • Highalnders drop two games to Cisco

    Highalnders drop two games to Cisco

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:57:56 GMT
    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...More >>
    The top-ranked McLennan Highlanders dropped a pair of games by the score of 5-4 to the Cisco Wranglers this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Kyrell Miller took the loss for the Highlanders on the mound in game one, coming in to relieve starter Bailey Horn. McLennan got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Breaux drew a lead-off walk and Josh Breaux doubled. Joe came in to score on a ground out by Brendan Venter. Josh then scored on a single ...More >>

  • UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    UMHB men's tennis beats LeTourneau in ASC Tournament

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:15:48 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>
    The third time was a charm for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team as the Cru topped LeTourneau University 5-1 in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Thursday in Tyler. The two teams were playing each other for the third time this season, but were rained out after doubles in each of the two regular season meetings. The Cru took a 1-0 lead when Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #2 doubles. LeTou...More >>

  • Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Baylor’s Dylan Kim Named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:14:55 GMT
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>
    Baylor redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is April’s Big 12 Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month, the conference office announced Thursday. Kim joined Amy Lee, who earned the award in October, to give Baylor multiple Big 12 Golfers of the Month in the same season for the second time in program history. Kim is the 10th Baylor player to earn the honor. Kim joined Lauren Taylor (2013) as the only Big 12 individual champions in program history when she shot 71-75-68=214 to claim...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly