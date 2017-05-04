No. 13 Baylor Softball Closes Season with Split Series with Texa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 13 Baylor Softball Closes Season with Split Series with Texas

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 13/17 Baylor Lady Bears (39-10, 11-4 Big 12) closes the 2017 regular season with its traditional split Big 12 series with Texas (29-20, 6-8 Big 12), playing the first game in Waco on Friday, May 5, at 6:05 p.m., and shifting to Austin for the final two games on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, with both games at 1:00 p.m.

All three weekend games will be televised, with both Friday and Saturday’s games carried on FOX Sports Southwest and the Sunday finale airing on the Longhorn Network. For Friday, the Voice of the Bears, John Morris, and former Lady Bear standout, Jordan Strickland, will be on the call.

ESPN Central Texas will also carry all three games of the series, with Dan Ingham and Jason Orts handling the commentary. Additionally, there will be a video (Friday-only) and audio stream available online for subscribers, exclusively on BaylorBears.com/allaccess.

