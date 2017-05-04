UMHB football alum signs tryout deal with CFL team

Former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Eric Allen has signed a free-agent tryout deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. Allen had been playing for the Centex Cavalry of the Champions Indoor Football League.

Allen, a safety from San Antonio Stevens High School, played for UMHB from 2011-2014. He was a D3football.com All-American as a senior and was also an American Southwest Conference All-Conference First Team selection that season. Allen finished his career with 171 total tackles and ten interceptions. He also still holds the Cru record for longest punt return with a 90-yard return against University of Redlands. Allen also set a school record and tied the ASC record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Howard Payne University.

The Roughriders will host open tryouts at several locations in the United States over the next month. Allen is bidding to become the second UMHB football alum to stick with Saskatchewan. Current Chicago Bear standout Jerrell Freeman played three successful seasons with the Roughriders before moving to the NFL.