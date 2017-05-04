Terminally ill child given life expectancy of 10, now surpassing expectations

A Central Texas couple is thanking a local hospital for caring for their son who was born with a terminal illness.

The disease makes it hard for his brain and body to communicate, but despite the odds, Logan Parker is about to celebrate a milestone.

"When Logan got closer to his second birthday, and he was still showing signs of developmental delay and not picking up the things he needed to be doing, the doctor said why don't we just do a genetic blood test," Doris Parker, mother of terminally-ill Logan Parker, said.

Doris Parker said those were the longest eight weeks ever, waiting to find out what was wrong with her son.

"Logan had a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease, and [the doctor] said that there was no cure, no treatment and was fatal," Parker said.

The doctor told the Parkers that PMD only affects every 1 in 500,000 newborns, and most children with the disease don't live past their 10th birthday.

"You definitely don't want to know how many birthdays you have to celebrate with your child. I was angry because I felt like he didn't have a crystal ball, he couldn't tell me originally it wasn't life-threatening, and he certainly couldn't tell me that Logan's life was going to end at a certain time," Parker said.

Logan is now 9 years old, and his parents say thanks to McLane Children's Medical Center, he has a higher quality of life.

"I just can't imagine if we didn't have this in our backyard and our therapists that just love on Logan, and when he comes into the hospital, he doesn't feel like he's just a number. He really feels like this is his home away from home," Parker added.

Logan is going to turn 10 in June, but July, the month of his diagnosis anniversary, is a big milestone, too.

"July 9th is really going to be a celebration of 10 years where, PMD you were wrong, and you know, now we continue to enjoy birthdays, not feel like they're a burden," Parker added.

The Children's Miracle Network charity chose Logan as its Texas champion this year.

There's a champion in ever state, and they all met at an award ceremony in Orlando where Logan surprised everyone by walking with his mom across the stage to get his medal.

