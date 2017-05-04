Calm Stretch of Weather Forecast for Central Texas

No, this blog post is not about incoming storms. Yes, this blog post is about some awesome weather coming in!

Central Texas, we will finally experience a stretch of calm weather after multiple days of stormy conditions this past week. The cold front that brought us strong to severe storms on Wednesday has moved east, leaving behind cooler, breezy weather. Today’s high temperatures will range between the low to mid 70s, while overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 40s and 50s. Make sure to apply sunscreen over the next few days, because the sun will be out and our conditions will be quite dry.

As we finish off the work week and head into the weekend, high pressure will build over the southern Plains. This will result in a warming trend, but nothing too extreme. High temperatures will climb a few degrees every day between Friday and Sunday. Friday’s highs should range between the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid 80s. And by Sunday, afternoon temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Calm conditions should carry into next week (potentially as far out as Wednesday). However, a storm system is projected to slide across the Central U.S. between mid to late week, so we could be looking at a possible pattern change between mid to late week.

The good news: that’s about 6-9 days out. So for now, just enjoy the sunshine. I think we all deserve a bit of a break from the thunderstorms.



Enjoy your weather, everyone!

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.