Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosts Central Texas Economic Summit

The first week of May is national small business week, and if you’re a small business owner looking to expand, Thursday the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event just for you.

The event in Killeen is aimed at teaching entrepreneurs different marketing tools so their businesses can keep attracting new customers.

Organizers said this economic summit was designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, young professionals and anyone looking to make smart decisions about their business.

Some of the items on the agenda include panels from business management and financial metrics professionals, learning about cyber security and city regulations just to name a few.

This event is being hosted for the first time and the President of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Gina Pence said part of the mission is to teach the skills for small businesses to thrive.

"We have somebody coming in to talk about our regional economic development and kind of where our retail trend is going. We have people coming from the governor’s office, our local EDC's, we've got H-R representatives, business law, tax policy. And you know we talk about how technology is really changing the way that we strive and do daily business,” Pence said.

This event will have a variety of resources available for people who want to get their business questions answered. To learn more details about attending the Central Economic Summit click here.

