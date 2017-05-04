Barn total loss in early morning fire

A barn in McLennan County is now a total loss after a destructive fire in Moody.

The Moody Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene at the intersection of Winchester and Tower just after 12:30 this morning after a caller reported seeing flames.

Goats, chickens and rabbits were inside the barn at the time, but no people were hurt. The condition of the animals is not currently known

The fire did not spread to any other structures.

There is no word yet on what caused it.