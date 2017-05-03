Tree falls on home during Wednesday afternoon storms

A family had to clean up some damage that Wednesday afternoon storms left at their home in Limestone County.

Jennifer Cox said she was outside when storms started to roll in near the home on FM 39 in Fallon around 3 p.m. At first, she said she joked about the lack of storms, but then the rain, and pea-sized to almost tennis-ball sized hail began to fall. Cox said she got into her RV, which is next to the home, to ride out the storm.

"It was a white out. I couldn't see anything just flashes of light until it calmed down," Cox said.

A tree had fallen on the home over the master bedroom, something she didn't realize until after the storm had finished. Cox said the tree, which was on an electric line connected to the home, was making a transformer pole lean.

"The weight of the tree was actually weighing down the electric line," Cox said.

She called her daughter and son-in-law, who own the home, to tell them about the tree.

"It was hard coming home because I didn't know what I was coming home to," said homeowner Jesse Rodriguez.

Cox said she heard popping noises and saw sparks fly before calling their power company to shut off the power.

"It was scary. It was scary and with the stuff we have back here the propane tank. You know there was several things that were all a factor in what could have happened," Cox said.

Rodriguez said friends came to help him cut the tree down. It took them about four hours to get it all done.

"All we gotta do now is just put it in piles and maybe have a little bonfire. We don't know," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said now that the work is done he's grateful and relieved nothing worse happened.

"It wasn't the tree we thought was going to fall. The tree we thought was going to fall was over my daughter's room and that that wouldn't have been good," Rodriguez said.

No one in the family was hurt during the storm or clean up. As of Wednesday night, the Rodriguez family still didn't have electricity from the power company, but they were not in the dark. Neighbors said they loaned them a generator.

