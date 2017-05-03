TSTC student dead after being hit by motorcycle identified

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident in Lacy Lakeview Wednesday evening.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt confirmed that a woman died after being struck a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of the northbound Interstate 35 access road. Both were students at TSTC.

The woman was identified as Janette Curtis. The motorcyclist was identified as Harley McKinney.

Truehitt said the Curtiss' car had run out of gas when she was hit by the motorcycle. Curtiss was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

McKinney is in critical condition.

Truehitt said the accident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.