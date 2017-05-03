Shankle Earns NCAA Singles Bid

Baylor women’s tennis senior Blair Shankle has been selected to compete in singles action at the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon. She is the Big 12 Conference’s automatic qualifier and is the No. 5 seed in the 64-player bracket.

The singles competition will be played from May 24-29 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., following the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 19-23. All matches are the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a seven-point tiebreaker at six-games-all will be used for each match.

Shankle, who tied the Baylor record for highest singles ranking at No. 4 earlier this season, enters NCAA Championship play rated No. 5 nationally. She has compiled a 27-4 record on the year, including a 17-2 mark in dual match play and a 7-1 record in Big 12 action.

The Dallas, Texas, native is riding an eight-match win streak and has amassed a 10-4 record against ranked opponents this season. Shankle has toppled two seventh-ranked foes this year, including Sinead Lohan of Miami, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, on Feb. 24 and Viktoria Lushkova of Oklahoma State, 3-6, 7-6(9-7), 6-0, on April 29.

In her career at Baylor, Shankle has competed in the NCAA Championship as an individual in doubles in 2014, singles and doubles in 2015 and doubles in 2016. In 2015, she fell in the opening round of singles to 11th-ranked Stephani Wagner of Miami.

Shankle heads into the NCAA Championship ranked fifth in career singles win percentage (.817) and tied for sixth in career singles wins (107) in Baylor women’s tennis history.

Automatic qualification into the Division I singles championship is awarded to any conference with one or more eligible singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125 for eligible/entered singles players. For conferences with more than one singles player within the Top 125, the subcommittee applies the NCAA selection criteria to determine which student-athlete is the automatic qualifier. All singles players must have a minimum of 13 completed singles matches, with six matches in the spring, in order to be selected as an automatic qualifier or an at-large selection.