Man given life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

A McLennan County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a girl he knew under the age of 14.

In 2013, Juan Rodriguez Guajardo was arrested after the girl told her mother that the 62-year-old had been touching her.

It took the jury less than an hour to come back with a guilty verdict.

Last week, Guajardo’s trial was delayed twice.

On April 25, Guajardo, who has dialysis, was too sick to return to court after getting treatment.

Late that night, one of the twelve jurors on Guajardo’s trial was arrested for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in Bell County.

28-year-old Alexandra Hawkins, however, remained on the 12 person jury, and even served as the group’s foreman.

Guajardo was also given 20 years for indecency with a child by contact.

