Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several Central Texas counties

A Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Freestone, Limestone, Falls, Bell, Milam, Leon and Robertson County until 7 p.m.

A Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Freestone County has expired.

A Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Navarro County has expired.

A Severe thunderstorm warning issued for McLennan, Hill county has expired. 

The Severe thunderstorm watch for Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, McLennan and Navarro county has been cancelled.

