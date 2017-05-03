Teachers can get free pizza buffet for National Teacher Appreciation Day

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day and teachers can get free pizza May 9.

Cicis Pizza is honoring teachers and school staff by providing them with a free buffet from 11 a.m. to close.

Any teacher with an official identification badge/valid ID can take advantage of this offer. The offer also extends to teacher's aids, administrators, custodians, and bus drivers.

“On May 9, we will honor them the best way we know how…with a free buffet and a sincere word of thanks for their tireless efforts to prepare America’s youth for the future. We are looking forward to serving these unsung heroes, just as they serve our communities every day," said Cicis CEO Darin Harris in a statement.

