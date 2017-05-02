UMHB's Teidrick Smith invited to Los Angeles Rams rookie minicamp

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football standout Teidrick Smith has been invited to the Los Angeles Rams rookie minicamp. Smith will work out at outside linebacker and defensive end for the Rams at their rookie minicamp the weekend of May 12th.

Smith was named D3football.com National Defensive Player of the Year after helping lead the Cru to its first National Championship in 2016. Smith posted 60 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in a senior season that saw him earn American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors for the third straight season and D3football.com South Region Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight year. The four-year letter winner from Hallettsville High School finished his career as UMHB and the ASC’s all-time leader in sacks and tackles for loss with 52.0 sacks and 84.0 tackles for loss. He also finished his career ranked in UMHB’s top ten all-time in tackles with 232 stops, more than any other defensive lineman in Cru history. The defensive end was a three-time All-American and became the first player in ASC history to win conference Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons.

“It means the world to me to have this opportunity because I’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Smith said Tuesday (May 2nd). “It is a true blessing and ever since high school I’ve wanted to be a professional football player. I am going to go out there and compete and look to make the most of this opportunity to show them what I can do.”

The Cru was 50-4 overall in Smith’s four years with the program. UMHB won or shared four ASC titles in addition to winning the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship. Smith was a four-year starter at defensive end and played for four NCAA postseason qualifiers.