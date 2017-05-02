McLennan Baseball No. 1 in the nation

The McLennan Highlanders are ranked first in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings released today. The Highlanders moved into the top spot with an overall record of 44-7 and are 25-3 in conference play.



Chipola (Florida) is in second with a 40-8 record, followed by Crowder (Missouri) in third with a record of 44-10. Hutchinson (Kansas) and Polk State (Florida) are in fourth and fifth, respectively, with records of 41-11 and 40-11. Dyersburg State (Tennessee), the previous No. 1, fell to sixth this week with a record of 41-7.

Three of McLennan’s Region V opponents are also ranked. Grayson moved up four spots to ninth with a 33-10 record and Midland held steady at 11th with a record of 37-13. Odessa moved up one spot to 19th with a 40-11 record. Region XIV’s Panola (40-10) at 10th and San Jacinto (35-15) at 20th are the only other Texas school in the poll.

The Highlanders host Cisco for their final home doubleheader of the season at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will complete the four-game series with the Wranglers with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday in Cisco