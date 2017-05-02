McLennan Baseball No. 1 in the nation

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies, 8-2, for their fifth straight win Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies, 8-2, for their fifth straight win Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
For the 12th time in the last 15 years, the sixth-ranked Baylor men's tennis team will host first and second round action of the NCAA Tennis Championship, the NCAA announced Tuesday.More >>
For the 12th time in the last 15 years, the sixth-ranked Baylor men's tennis team will host first and second round action of the NCAA Tennis Championship, the NCAA announced Tuesday.More >>
No. 15-ranked Baylor women’s tennis earned its 13th-straight and 20th overall selection to the NCAA Tennis Championship, as announced on NCAA.com on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
No. 15-ranked Baylor women’s tennis earned its 13th-straight and 20th overall selection to the NCAA Tennis Championship, as announced on NCAA.com on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football standout Teidrick Smith has been invited to the Los Angeles Rams rookie minicamp.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football standout Teidrick Smith has been invited to the Los Angeles Rams rookie minicamp.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders are ranked first in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings released today.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders are ranked first in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Rankings released today.More >>