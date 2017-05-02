Victim of air ambulance crash was a Central Texan

One of the three people who died in an air ambulance crash in the Texas Panhandle was a graduate of a Central Texas high school.

Cameron ISD School Board President James Burks confirmed Scott Riola graduated from Cameron Yoe High School, though it's unclear in what year.

Riola was a flight nurse on that medical plane that crashed early Saturday morning shortly after taking off from the Amarillo airport. Two other crew members also died - pilot Robin Shaw and the another flight nurse, Misty Nicholson.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are still trying to figure out why the plane crashed.

Burks says Riola has family in Temple. His mother is a teacher in Cameron.