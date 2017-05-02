First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday

Tuesday night will remain quiet as clouds and moisture increase across the area. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. An isolated storm or two will be possible southeast of Waco/Temple/Killeen around sunrise. If a storm can get going, some severe weather will be possible.

The greater threat of storms will be during the afternoon hours as a cold front moves across Central Texas. Scattered storms will start to develop around Waco/Temple/Killeen after lunch. These storms will be scattered, so some folks will see rain while others stay dry. A line of storms will grow along the front as it moves down toward the Bryan/College Station area by late afternoon. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. The low levels winds do not look favorable for much of a tornado threat. With that said, the threat isn't zero...just low.

Once storms move out Wednesday evening, we are in store for some quiet weather all the way through the weekend!