Police identify two victims in Temple crash

Temple police said two people are dead after a crash in Temple near the intersection of Highway 36 and U.S. Highway 190/State Highway 95 on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as 59-year-old Jeffery Smith and his wife, 61-year-old Shirley Smith.

Police said the accident involved a dump truck and a vehicle. Two people were in the vehicle, and one person was in the dump truck.

Both fatalities were in the car. There is no update on the condition of the dump truck driver at this time.

The vehicle was going east on Highway 36, and the dump truck was headed south on Highway 95.

The accident is under investigation.

