Two people in custody after meth was found during search

SWAT said two people are in custody after meth was found while SWAT was serving a search warrant.

They said two people are in custody. One was arrested at the home, and another was arrested in a traffic stop on Flynn St. in Killeen.

SWAT said about 20 people searched the home from Killeen SWAT and the Killeen Police Department Organized Crime Unit.

Two other people were present at the home, but they were not arrested.

