Killeen ISD school bus hits HOP transit bus during stop

Police said that a Killeen ISD school bus hit a HOP transit bus on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Zephyr Rd. and W.S. Young Dr.

They said there were 5 people including the driver on the HOP bus. Only the driver was on the school bus.

Police said the school bus did not see the HOP bus while it was picking up passengers at a stop. The school bus swerved to avoid the HOP bus, but still hit it.

There were no injuries.

Killeen police, Killeen fire, Killeen ISD and HOP supervisors responded to the scene.

