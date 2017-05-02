Several cargo trailers caught fire at Mars Plant, no injuries

Waco Police said the Mars Plant is being evacuated because of a three-alarm fire that started about 1 p.m. CT. The fire is now out as of 3 p.m.

Police said that one cargo trailer caught fire, and the wind spread the fire to five other nearby cargo trailers. A total of six cargo trailers were on fire at one point.

Roads in the area are now open.

Photo at the onset of the fire. (Courtesy of Officer Belcher)

Police report there are no injuries, and Midway High School students and staff were never in danger. All employees are back in the building.

Employees can be seen walking out the front door, and several small explosions can be heard from the street.

Waco fire received assistance from the Hewitt, Woodway and Robinson fire departments.

City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze credited mutual agreement with emergency crews in the cities for the quick response.

Holze said there shouldn't be much damage to the inside of the plant. They only think there were be smoke damage on the outside where the trailers were on fire.

There is no word on what started the fire. They also do not what was inside the trailer at this time.

The Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause.

The Waco plant makes 85 percent of the Snickers bars produced in North America. That number does not include the snack-size Snickers candy.

In 2013, the plant announced it would make almost $12 million in capital improvements. The plant employs almost 500 people.

