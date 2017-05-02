Planned Parenthood restores abortion services in Waco

The Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas announced on Tuesday the restoration of abortion services in Waco.

The Audre Rapoport Women's Health Center on Ross Avenue has not performed abortions since 2013 when a bill required abortion providers to meet hospital standards. However, a Supreme Court ruling overturned those regulations.

Since then, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas states it has been working to restore abortions at the Ross Avenue clinic.

"Planned Parenthood is committed to ensuring that Central Texas women have access to a full range of reproductive healthcare, including abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

Prolife Waco, which has been opposed to the abortions and campaigning to preventing the abortion services to be restored expressed sadness when it heard the news. The Executive Director John Pisciotta said they will continue providing sidewalk counseling to the women who are considering abortions.

