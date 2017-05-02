Murder suspect shot himself after leading police on chase

Man shot himself after leading police on a chase

A murder suspect shot himself after leading police on a chase in Temple on Monday. He has been identified as 45-year-old David Bailey.

Police said he was a suspect in the case of a mall parking lot murder in the Fort Worth area.

At around 9 p.m. Salado and Bell County Sheriff's Office and DPS were chasing a silver Chevy car that matched a statewide alert of a vehicle that was driven by Bailey.

Temple police were working on I-35 construction when they learned about the pursuit. The traffic on I-35 caused Bailey to slowdown.

Police said since he knew Temple police were in front of him and the others were close behind - he shot himself, and his car rolled over.

The highway wasn't completely reopened until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

