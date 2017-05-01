Bogues shines at All-Star Game, named MVP

McLennan Community College basketball guard Shannon Bogues shined in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game Saturday evening in Las Vegas. The Killeen native led the Division I squad with 16 points to earn the Team MVP award. Bogues was one of only 12 Division I players from across the United States chosen to play against the Division II & III team at the event.

Bogues averaged 18.8 points per game to lead the Highlanders this season and earn the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year title. He was also a first-team all-conference selection, an NJCAA Region V All-Region selection and an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American. He will play for Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall.