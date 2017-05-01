Baylor Tennis Hosts NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams invite the public to watch the 2017 NCAA Championship Selection Show with them at 4 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, May 2 in the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center. The event is free and open to the public.

NCAA.com will reveal the men’s bracket from 4-4:30 p.m., followed by the women’s bracket from 4:30-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Fans are encouraged to join the teams for the selection show as the men’s program seeks its 20th consecutive NCAA bid and the women look to participate in its 13th NCAA Championships in a row and its 20th overall.

The Lady Bears are ranked No. 15 nationally with a 21-6 record on the season, while the men are rated No. 6 with a 21-7 mark. Each team has the chance to host based on national standing.

First and second rounds of the NCAA Championship are scheduled for May 12-14 at 16 four-team sites for both men and women. The winner of each of the 16 sites on both sides will earn a bid to the finals site in Athens, Ga., May 18-29. Complete brackets will be posted on NCAA.com approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the show.

The individual singles and doubles portion of the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, May 3.