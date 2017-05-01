Cameron Park Zoo's baby orangutan diagnosed with an inguinal hernia

Cameron Park Zoo said that the new orangutan baby, Razak, has been diagnosed with an inguinal hernia.

An inguinal hernia is a protrusion of abdominal cavity contents through the inguinal canal.

The zoo said this is a common condition in human infants, but it requires surgery to correct.

They said that the zoo’s veterinarian has put together a team of specialist for the procedure.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.