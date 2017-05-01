Cameron Park Zoo's baby orangutan diagnosed with an inguinal her - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cameron Park Zoo's baby orangutan diagnosed with an inguinal hernia

(Source: Cameron Park Zoo) (Source: Cameron Park Zoo)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Cameron Park Zoo said that the new orangutan baby, Razak, has been diagnosed with an inguinal hernia.

An inguinal hernia is a protrusion of abdominal cavity contents through the inguinal canal.

The zoo said this is a common condition in human infants, but it requires surgery to correct.

They said that the zoo’s veterinarian has put together a team of specialist for the procedure.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly