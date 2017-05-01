Inland Fisheries Waco District invites people to fish on the Bra - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Inland Fisheries Waco District invites people to fish on the Brazos downtown

(Source: Inland Fisheries Waco District) (Source: Inland Fisheries Waco District)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Inland Fisheries Waco District posted that these two big blue catfish were caught by the Baylor Stadium on the Brazos.

These catfish were two of many from a netting sample on Friday.

They said catfish continue to grow in size and in population in the downtown area.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly