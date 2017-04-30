Bikers drive across Central Texas to bring awareness

Over 400 bikers drove across Central Texas today to spread the message... "Do you see me now?" Their goal is to make he streets safer for bikers.

The 6th annual Biker Awareness Ride began in Temple Sunday Morning.

The bikers rode 43 miles to Lampasas, where they stopped to celebrate a safe ride with food, drinks and music.

The men and women were escorted from city to city by law enforcement to ensure everyone's safety.

Chairman of the event, Bruce Raymond said he has one reason for riding Sunday "Quit seeing my friends being killed," Raymond said.

"We started this in 2012 because there were so many motorcycle related deaths at that time and we just try to work along with the state of Texas and that's just to bring attention to riders," Raymond added.

Among the bikers was Amy Miller who was in a motorcycle accident in Oct. of 2008.

"I was involved in a motorcycle accident where I was hit and then ran over by a second vehicle," Miller said.

Miller suffered from a traumatic brain injury with intrusion , a broken neck along with her scapula area, shoulder and femur.

"I have a lot of things holding me together, but I am blessed and glad that I can walk and be here," Miller said.



But, she's not letting any of that hold her back, instead, it inspires her.

"I always will have disabilities from it, but it just gives me that much more drive for my purpose," Miller said.

And her purpose is to make the roads safer for everyone.

"We are all together as one out here no matter if we are on two wheels, four wheels or a semi we just need to come together and realize we are all together and we are all out here and we just need to just respect the road and respect each other as much as we can," Miller said.

To stay up to date with events such as this one you can head to bikers welcome USA.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.