ASC Baseball Championship Series Bracket Announced

Regular-season champion and No. 1 seed University of Texas at Tyler and No. 2 seed University of Texas at Dallas will host the opening round brackets of the 2017 American Southwest Conference Baseball Championship Tournament Series May 5-6-7.

The winners of the two brackets – the Blue and Red brackets – will meet May 12-13 at the highest remaining seed in a best two-of-three game series determining the ASC champion and conference automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

The Blue bracket is hosted by UT Tyler at Irwin Field. No. 4 seed Concordia Texas (26-14) plays No. 5 seed Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-16) in Friday's opener at 3:00 p.m. UT Tyler (33-6) plays No. 8 seed Louisiana College (19-20) at 7:00 p.m. Saturday games are scheduled at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Blue bracket championship game is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

UT Dallas hosts the Red bracket at the UT Dallas Baseball Complex. No. 3 seed East Texas Baptist (27-13) plays No. 6 seed Hardin-Simmons (19-21) in Friday's opener at 11:00 a.m. UT Dallas (31-9) plays No. 7 seed Howard Payne (18-20) at 3:00 p.m. Saturday games are scheduled at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The Red bracket championship game is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

UT Tyler is the defending Conference champion and has won five ASC championships, including three in the last four seasons (2013, '15, '16). Concordia Texas has three ASC titles, the last two back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. Howard Payne won the first ASC baseball championship (1997). Hardin-Simmons is making an ASC-best 15th tournament appearance with UT Dallas playing in its 14th conference tournament. Mary Hardin-Baylor qualified for its fourth tournament in five years. East Texas Baptist qualified for a third straight tournament while Louisiana College is back in the conference tournament for the first time since 2014.

* Admission will be announced Monday (May 1).

* By ASC policy, no pets – leashed or unleashed – are permitted within the confines of athletic facilities. Only properly marked and certified assistance animals are allowed.

* Get social and follow the ASC tournament on Twitter using the hashtag, #ASCbsb.

2017 American Southwest Conference Baseball Championship Tournament

BLUE BRACKET | Hosted by UT Tyler (No. 1 Seed)

Friday, May 5

Game 1: No. 4 Concordia Texas (26-14) vs. No. 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor (22-16), 3:00 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1 UT Tyler (33-6) vs. No. 8 Louisiana College (19-20), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:00a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:00 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 1:00 p.m.

Game 7: Game 6 teams (if needed), 30 minutes after Game 5

Red Bracket | Hosted by UT Dallas (No. 2 Seed)

Friday, May 5

Game 1: No. 3 East Texas Baptist (27-13) vs. No. 6 Hardin-Simmons (19-21), 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 UT Dallas (31-9) vs. No. 7 Howard Payne (18-20), 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:00 a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:00 p.m.

Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 1:00 p.m.

Game 7: Game 6 teams (if needed), 30 minutes after Game 5

Championship Gold Bracket | Hosted by Highest Remaining Seed

Friday, May 12

Game 1: Winner Blue Bracket vs. Winner Red Bracket, TBA

Saturday, May 13

Game 2: Winner Blue Bracket vs. Winner Red Bracket, TBA

Game 3 (if needed): Winner Blue Bracket vs. Winner Red Bracket, 30 minutes after Game 2