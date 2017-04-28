City of West offering free home renovations with new grant

The City of West received a grant that will allow them to renovate three West citizen's homes at no cost to them.

The HOME Grant was launched after West received a grant for $200,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant will completely renovate the homes of three West citizens. City Administrator Shelly Nors said that the goal is to make West a better place to live.

"People come through town all the time coming here for kolaches or checking out our new park," Nors said. "You wanna have a town that you're proud of!"

The HOME Grant is targeted at helping low income families improve their homes. Applicants must be 18 or older and live within city limits. But Nors said she wants everybody to try to take advantage of this opportunity.

"I keep telling everyone, just apply. Even if you don't think you meet the criteria, just apply," Nors said. "There might be some funds out there for you and why not let the citizen get that."

Mayor of West, Tommy Muska, said that with a deal this good, the hardest part is convincing people it's real.

"A lot of people see this grant and the new home and think that there's gotta be a catch... There's no catch," Muska said. "This is the real deal. We've got $240,000 that is at our finger tips and all we need to do is find us three applicants and build a new home."

City officials said West only has until September to find the three qualified applicants for the grant. West will be holding a meeting at the West Community Center on May 3rd at 10 a.m. for people interested in applying for the HOME Grant.

If you're living in West and think you qualify for the HOME Grant, you can apply online here.

