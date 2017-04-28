Fire destroys vacant Waco home

An overnight fire destroyed a vacant Waco home early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Elm Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in just under 20 minutes, Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said.

The home had been foreclosed and is currently owned by a bank.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.