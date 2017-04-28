Fire destroys vacant Waco home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fire destroys vacant Waco home

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

An overnight fire destroyed a vacant Waco home early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Elm Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in just under 20 minutes, Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said.

The home had been foreclosed and is currently owned by a bank. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

