New Senate Bill would require school buses to install seatbelts

Texas lawmakers are taking another step to keep kids safe on their way to school.

A new bill approved by the Senate could mean changes to the school bus your children ride every morning.

According to the Texas Tribune, the bill would install seat belts on all new school buses purchased in 2017 and beyond.

Thousands of Texas children ride the school bus every day - which is why the state Senate approved the legislation this week.

Although the bill recommends all new buses to have seat belts installed, it is not mandatory.

This is an optional addition for all school districts so they can decide individually if they want this adapt this new feature.

In 2009, the state approved $10 million in grant funding for optional school bus seat belts. However, many schools failed to utilize these grants to install them.

A similar Bill in the house is scheduled for a committee hearing Thursday.

