Family of recovering police officer hold fundraiser

The family of Chris Hudson, a Beverly Hills Police officer whose medical conditions have kept him out of work for months, held a fundraiser at Bubba's 33 in Waco Tuesday night.

Bubba's 33 donated 15% of the night's profits to the Hudson family to help with medical bills and expenses piling up while Officer Hudson is out of work. Cary Sieve, Hudson's cousin, organized the event to make sure that his family gets the support they need.

"I couldn't imagine being without a paycheck, worrying about how you gotta pay your mortgage, next car payment," Sieve said. "Plus he has kids he has to support, so it's a big deal."

Sieve also created a GoFundMe page for people to donate directly to the Hudson family. He said it's the least he could do for family.

"He's my cousin. We grew up together hunting, fishing," Sieve said. "We did a lot of stuff as kids together. He means a lot to me."

