Advocacy groups file brief in response to overturned conviction of former Baylor football player

Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu will get a new trial after the 10th Court of Appeals overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Former Baylor football player gets new trial after sexual assault conviction overturned

An advocacy group has filed a brief in Texas' highest criminal court in response to an overturning of the sexual assault conviction of a former Baylor football player.

The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA), THE National Crime Victim Law Institute (NCVLI), the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), and the National Crime Victim Law Institute (NCVC) filed an amici curiae brief Friday.

This came in response to an appellate court's overturning of the sexual assault conviction of Sam Ukwuachu on March 22.

The brief states that the lower court misapplied Texas' "rape shield" law, which states that allegations made of a rape victim's prior sexual history is not relevant to the case.

The conviction was overturned because of exclusion of a series of text messages between the victim and her friend right before the alleged assault affected the jury's decision.

"The brief urges the Court of Criminal Appeals to accept the McLennan County Criminal District Attorney's Office's petition for discretionary review," stated the groups in a press release.

