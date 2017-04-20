Students at Salado High School remember the life of Victoria DeKay

Family, friends and classmates gathered at Salado High School for a balloon release to remember the life of Victoria Dekay.

There was not a dry eye in the crowd as they shared memories of Tori. Those who attended also got a chance to write her special messages on balloons before they released them and pray together.

Her father spoke and thanked those who came out to celebrate the life of his daughter. News Channel 25 spoke with one of her close friends Conner Hill and he said he knows Tori was watching over all of them, and he will miss the love they both shared for music.

"I love you and I'm really glad that I had the time that I had with you," Hill said. "You were my best friend and I wish I had more."

DeKay and another teen were in a car that crashed into a concrete barrier Monday night in Cedar Park. The other teen was a student at Cedar Park High School and survived the crash but was badly hurt.

Funeral services for Victoria DeKay will be held Saturday, April 22 at Temple Bible Church.

